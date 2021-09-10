Peggy Hightower Oswald
July 16, 1940 - Sept. 7, 2021
Peggy Hightower Oswald of Waco, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, followed by a family graveside service in Cameron, Texas.
Peggy was born on July 16, 1940, in Cameron, Texas, to Cora Mae and Aubrey Hightower. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in 1962 and Masters of Science in Education in 1972, both from Baylor University. Peggy was a gifted teacher who retired in 2007 after 40 years of teaching first grade, including 30 years at Parkdale Elementary. She continued serving as a sought-after substitute teacher until 2019. Peggy was a longtime member of First Methodist Church of Waco. She loved to read and was an enthusiastic supporter of Baylor women's basketball, holding season tickets the past several years. However, she treasured most her roles as mother to her daughter Cindy and "Nanny" to her grandchildren Aubrey Scott and Evie.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Cindy Dyer Ankele and husband, Jason Ankele, of Alexandria, Virginia; her grandchildren, Aubrey Scott Ankele and Evie Ankele; her sister, Patti Waters; and her nieces and their husbands, Rebecca and John Hutchinson and Suzanna and Tracy Witt. Peggy leaves behind many, many friends who will remember her keen wit, fierce card games, dinners at La Fiesta, and cheering on the Lady Bears! Peggy's family would like to extend a special thank you to Peggy's caregivers, especially Eve and Vicky.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made in Peggy's honor to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org
) or Community Healthcare of Texas/Providence Hospice (www.chot.org/about/donate-to-us
).
Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.