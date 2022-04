Pete RamirezDec. 12, 1950 - Sept. 20, 2021Pete L. Ramirez, 70, of Waco, TX, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Pete was born December 12, 1950, in Whitney, TX, to Domasio and Mary Ramirez. He was a loving and caring father who enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors and barbequing. He was loved and will be missed.Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ramirez; parents; and numerous siblings.He is survived by his children, Teresa Ramirez, Pete Ramirez, and Augustine Ramirez; sisters, Vita, Celica, Susie and Martha; grandchildren, Elysha Salinas, Orlando Ramirez, Augustine Ramirez, Donasio Salinas, Kristen Ramirez and Daylon Ramirez; along with numerous great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com