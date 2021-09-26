Menu
Pete Ramirez
1950 - 2021
1950
2021
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Pete Ramirez

Dec. 12, 1950 - Sept. 20, 2021

Pete L. Ramirez, 70, of Waco, TX, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Pete was born December 12, 1950, in Whitney, TX, to Domasio and Mary Ramirez. He was a loving and caring father who enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors and barbequing. He was loved and will be missed.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ramirez; parents; and numerous siblings.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Ramirez, Pete Ramirez, and Augustine Ramirez; sisters, Vita, Celica, Susie and Martha; grandchildren, Elysha Salinas, Orlando Ramirez, Augustine Ramirez, Donasio Salinas, Kristen Ramirez and Daylon Ramirez; along with numerous great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
My Condolences to the Ramirez family, I loved Pete & Martha, will be missed!
Petina Pascoe
September 29, 2021
Sending My Condolences And Prayers To The Ramirez Family Rest In Peace
Gilbert Salinas
September 26, 2021
