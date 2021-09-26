Pete Ramirez
Dec. 12, 1950 - Sept. 20, 2021
Pete L. Ramirez, 70, of Waco, TX, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Pete was born December 12, 1950, in Whitney, TX, to Domasio and Mary Ramirez. He was a loving and caring father who enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors and barbequing. He was loved and will be missed.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ramirez; parents; and numerous siblings.
He is survived by his children, Teresa Ramirez, Pete Ramirez, and Augustine Ramirez; sisters, Vita, Celica, Susie and Martha; grandchildren, Elysha Salinas, Orlando Ramirez, Augustine Ramirez, Donasio Salinas, Kristen Ramirez and Daylon Ramirez; along with numerous great-grandchildren.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.