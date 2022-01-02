Menu
Philip A. Martin
1919 - 2021
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
Philip A. Martin

May 4, 1919 - Dec. 24, 2021

Philip Anthony Martin passed away at his home in Gholson, TX, surrounded by his beloved family. Rosary and visitation will begin 7 p.m., Monday, January 3, at St. Peter Catholic Student Center. A Requiem Latin Mass will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, at St. Louis Catholic Church followed by burial with Military Honors at Oakwood Cemetery. Fr. Henry Carter Finch will officiate. Pre-service music will begin at 12:30 p.m. The service will be livestreamed starting at 1 p.m. on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mr. Martin graduated from Bishop Baraga High School in Marquette, Michigan. He served as First Lieutenant in the Army Medical Administrative Corps as Battalion Surgeon Assistant in the First Army Division. His term of duty included the historic battles of the final months of World War II: the Battle of Aachen, the Battle of the Huertgen Forest, and the Battle of the Bulge.

He earned the BA degree from Baylor University in English and the MA degree in English from the University of Texas. He taught at Baylor University in the German Department from 1957 until his retirement in 1989. He was blessed with 30 more years at his beloved farm at Gholson, TX, in the company of his wife and five younger children.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Gregory Martin. Survivors include his wife, Janya Houston Martin; and eight children, Philip Christopher Martin, Janya Cecilia Martin Gruetzmacher, Noel Anthony Martin, Ian Andrew Gregory Martin, Cara Patricia Elizabeth Martin Hueske, Melanie Kercher, Vicki Gaitros, and Kathleen Austin; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Student Center, 1415 S. 9th Street, Waco, TX 76706.

Sign the Guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
