Kris: Earline and I were saddened by the news of Phil's passing. He was a great AF officer and a great man. We so enjoyed our short time together while serving at STRATCOM in the mid 1990s. We send our sincere condolences to you and the children (and by now grandchildren I assume). We pray the the good Lord will look after you in the years ahead. Dave and Earline

RADM David and Earline Goebel, USN Ret Friend June 5, 2021