Phyllis Ann Ponder FalcoAug. 11, 1944 - Dec. 29, 2021Phyllis Ann Ponder Falco, 77, of Waco, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2021, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Phyllis was born on August 11, 1944, in Corpus Christi, the daughter and only child of the late Phillip and Eunice Trice Ponder. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bill Falco; her son, Carter Falco; her daughter, Leslie Falco Smith; her son-in-law, Eric Smith; her grandchildren, Zephyr and Vix Smith; and her beloved puppies, Ollypopple and Pepe. Phyllis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University.Phyllis was a champion of many Waco causes. She was a passionate volunteer and board member of Fuzzy Friends Rescue. She loved being around animals and found endless joy in their sweet faces and warm, soft bodies. While her first love was animals, her civic involvement included serving on the boards of The Junior League of Waco, Waco Cotton Palace, Waco Hippodrome Nonprofit Theater, and the East Terrace House Museum. In addition, Phyllis served as The Waco Symphony Council 1st Vice President for 15 years where she chaired The Waco Symphony Council Hunter and Jumper Horse Show, the primary fundraiser for the Waco Symphony Orchestra.Outside of volunteering, Phyllis was a fun-loving spouse, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to travel, tell stories, and spend time with her two-legged and four-legged friends (she often said she wanted to be a dog in her next life). Phyllis loved music and adored a good party. She didn't shy away from strapping a surfboard to the top of her station wagon to help her son catch waves from a brewing hurricane. She hauled her daughter's pony around Texas in an old Chevy pickup and cheered ringside at many competitions. Phyllis lived life to the fullest and gave generously of her time and talents.In the wise words of the Muppets and one of Phyllis' favorite songs, we hope she's "Movin' right along. Footloose and fancy-free."Services for Phyllis Falco will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery. In remembrance of Phyllis' life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue or First Presbyterian Church of Waco.