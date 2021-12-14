Phyllis Gross
April 9, 1937 - Dec. 10, 2021
Phyllis Jane Gross, 84, formerly of Dallas, TX, died December 10, 2021, in Waco, TX. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., December 16, at her beloved Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas. Inurnment of her ashes at Wilshire's Columbarium will be held at a later date for the family.
Phyllis was born in Tulsa, OK, on April 9, 1937. She graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa and attended Richland College.
Phyllis was a long-time cancer survivor and a leader in various cancer support groups at Baylor Medical Center and the Mesquite Oncology Center for many years. She was active in a number of programs and events of the Cancer Society. Her warm and caring spirit was a source of great hope and strength to many patients and their family members. She was passionate about living life with joy and this was communicated to all she encountered. She was an active member of Wilshire Baptist Church and a long-time member of Compass Sunday School Class, where her many loving and faithful friends provided so much personal and spiritual support. She was a knitter in Wilshire's Prayer Shawl Ministry and other knitting groups.
Within the last year, Phyllis and her husband moved to Waco because of her failing memory. They lived in The Delaney at Lake Waco, where they made many friends. Prior to her death, she had planned to start a new program there, helping others learn to paint, as she was a gifted artist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dollie Ferrell; and her first husband, Fred Manasco.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joe Gross; a brother, Eddie Ferrell and his wife, Dola, of Georgetown, TX; two sons, Michael Manasco and wife, Sharon, of Arlington, TX, and Martin Manasco and his wife, Lisa, of Rockwall, TX; two stepdaughters, Ginger Gross, and wife, Donna Walker, of Houston, TX, and Jodi Heston, and husband, Jim, of Waco, TX, and former daughter-in-law, Lindy Manasco. Six grandchildren also survive, Robert Grannis, Christopher Manasco and his wife, Kristi, Kelsey Carrillo and her husband, Mike, John Manasco and his wife, Kim, William Heston and Benjamin Heston. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Scartlett and Chloe Grannis, Amelia and Erineo Carrillo, and Wesley Manasco.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Wilshire's Pastoral Residency Program through the George A. Mason Pathways Endowment. The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.