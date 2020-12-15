Rachael Faye Simpson DeanJun. 27, 1929 - Dec. 9, 2020Rachael Faye Simpson Dean, age 91, of Gatesville, passed away on the morning of December 9, 2020 in Temple. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Closner Cemetery in West, TX. A come and go visitation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville, TX.Rachael was born on June 27, 1929 in Waco to the late Guy Ross Simpson and Dora Caroline Marie Itschner Simpson.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tommy" Dean; her parents; sister, Henriette Harris; and brother-in-law, William Lynn "Sonny" Harris.Rachael is survived by her sons, Thomas "Tom" Dean II and wife, Lynn; Guy Dean and wife, Tilli; grandchildren, Katelyn, David, Jordan and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Aniston, Caleb and Olivia.Rachael was a proud member of the Aggie Moms' Club and former State President of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. She and Tommy enjoyed traveling, watching their sons and grandchildren play sports, and playing games with family and friends. Rachael became the family historian and kept track of family members around the world.Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue P.O. Box 20966, Waco, TX 76702, or your local humane society.