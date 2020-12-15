Menu
Rachael Faye Simpson Dean
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
2425 E. Main
Gatesville, TX
Rachael Faye Simpson Dean

Jun. 27, 1929 - Dec. 9, 2020

Rachael Faye Simpson Dean, age 91, of Gatesville, passed away on the morning of December 9, 2020 in Temple. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Closner Cemetery in West, TX. A come and go visitation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville, TX.

Rachael was born on June 27, 1929 in Waco to the late Guy Ross Simpson and Dora Caroline Marie Itschner Simpson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tommy" Dean; her parents; sister, Henriette Harris; and brother-in-law, William Lynn "Sonny" Harris.

Rachael is survived by her sons, Thomas "Tom" Dean II and wife, Lynn; Guy Dean and wife, Tilli; grandchildren, Katelyn, David, Jordan and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Aniston, Caleb and Olivia.

Rachael was a proud member of the Aggie Moms' Club and former State President of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. She and Tommy enjoyed traveling, watching their sons and grandchildren play sports, and playing games with family and friends. Rachael became the family historian and kept track of family members around the world.

Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue P.O. Box 20966, Waco, TX 76702, or your local humane society.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
2425 E. Main P.O. Box 82, Gatesville, TX
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Closner Cemetery
West, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Dean family. Rachel was a very dear friend from our Corpus Christi days and a sorority sister from Iota Iota chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. We made some great memories together.
Beverly Ramsey
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of the loss of your mom this morning. My sincerest sympathy to you both.
Retha Tiner
December 15, 2020
