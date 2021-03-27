Menu
Rachel Inez Milligan
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
7537 South Interstate Hwy 35
Robinson, TX
Rachel Inez Milligan

March 24, 1939 - March 22, 2021

Rachel Inez Milligan passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021.

She was born March 24, 1939, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Martin Luther Parker and Alda Mae Parker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Gerry Gudvangen; and her newborn brother, Thomas William Parker.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry G Milligan, Sr, of 60 years; her brother, James Robert Parker; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry G Jr. and Teresa Milligan of Robinson, DeWayne and Jessie Milligan of Robinson, and Bryan and Josie Milligan of Waco; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with another on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She worked in banking for many years before helping her husband establish their small Real Estate business in California. She then moved to Waco, Texas, in 2007 with her husband, Jerry, to retire and return to her birth state.

The graveside services will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 1, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. The family expresses deep gratitude to Rachel and Jerry's many friends, doctors and nurses at Providence Hospital and the staff at Waco Memorial Funeral Home.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35, Waco, TX
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tonya Kuykendall
March 28, 2021
You are so very missed already. I will treasure the memories we made.
Melanie Davidson
March 28, 2021
