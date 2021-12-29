Ralph Melendez Sr.Jan. 26, 1947 - Dec. 26, 2021Ralph was born on January 26, 1947, and went to be with Our Heavenly Father on December 26, 2021.Funeral service will be Thursday, December 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Everyone is invited to his viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. and the memorial service from 5 to 6 p.m.Ralph Melendez was born in Waco, TX, to Mr. Luis and Mrs. Amelia (Alvarez) Melendez. He was one of ten children which helped make him a family man. Growing up he enjoyed boxing and during the course, even won golden gloves. He later turned to a new passion, painting. He diligently worked as a painter for more than 45 years. He began his career working for Dyer Paint Company and later turned his God given talent into his own business-Ralph Melendez Paint Co. Over the years, he took his professional talent and taught his craft to his loving sons and nephews so that they too could follow in his footsteps and take care of their own families. He was always proud of the work he produced and would often tour his family around town to show them his jobs. During his tours around town, he would proudly say, "You see that, I painted that building!" Long after his sight began to fail him, he was so good at his craft he could walk by any wall and feel the texture of it and determine the quality of workmanship.In 1975, he met the love of his life Delores Regalado and they united in marriage in 1980. They shared 46 years together and raised his two sons, Ralph Jr. and Robert, and later had two girls of their own, Stephanie and Stacy. He was a loving family man that worked diligently to provide for them. He thoroughly enjoyed and loved being surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. Ralph had such a huge heart for people that he often took others into his home even if it was only temporary. All of the children knew what a kiss on the forehead meant. He was a God-fearing man that learned about the love of Christ at a young age and shared that with his family, friends, and the entire community who highly respected him.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; six brothers and two sisters.He is survived by the love of his life, caretaker and wife until the end, Delores Melendez; his children, Ralph Jr., Stephanie and Jose, Stacy and Ramon; ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.The Melendez family would like to take the opportunity to thank the numerous family and friends that shared in our time of suffering, especially Visiting Angels Home Care, Cindy Kovac, and Tiffany Melendez for the care they provided.