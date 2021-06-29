Ramon L. Losoya, Sr.
June 8, 1932 - June 27, 2021
Ramon Lopez Losoya, Sr., 89, of Waco, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at OakCrest Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m.
Ramon was born June 8, 1932, in San Angelo, to Pedro T. and Isabel Lopez Losoya. He met his beloved wife, Alicia Rodriguez, while working at the movie theaters in San Angelo. They married July 4, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in San Angelo. This year will be their 67th Anniversary.
Ramon served in the Army from March 24, 1953, to March 23, 1955. During that time he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He moved with his family to Waco on June 28, 1968, and retired from Curry's Office Supply in 1994 at the age of 62.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Losoya; brothers, Leopoldo Losoya, Louis Losoya, and Henry Losoya; sisters, Jesusita Zamarippa, Eutimia Enriquez, and Orosia Mijares; and his granddaughter, Celia Ordones.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ordones and husband, Johnny; Margaret de Rosenzweig and Robert Alonso; Lucy Ramirez and husband, Daniel; his son, Ramon Jr. and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Renee and Mark Butler, Andy and Katryna Ramirez, Matt Ramirez, Carmen and Jesus Anaya, Brandon Losoya, Tyler and Samantha Losoya, Austin Losoya; and his great-grandchild, Esteban Xavier Anaya.
Ramon enjoyed his morning (DeCoty) coffee and word Jumble from the newspaper and Notre Dame Football with tacos on Saturday. He loved keeping up with Texas, California, and Florida families through Facebook and phone calls, and doing his workouts at Ascension Providence Pulmonary Rehab. He also loved to reminisce about family and friends and always enjoyed a good barbecue with a cold beer.
Pallbearers will be Andy Ramirez, Matthew Ramirez, Jesus Anaya, Brandon Losoya, Tyler Losoya, and Austin Losoya.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.