Ramona Bravo
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Ramona Bravo

Feb. 28, 1944 - Sept. 17, 2021

Ramona Dolores Bravo, 77, of Waco, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, in Waco. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, at St. Frances Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, and Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ramona was born in Waco, Texas, to Joe and Guadalupe (Ordones) Flores. She was a longtime resident of McLennan County and attended local schools. Ramona was a member of St. Frances Catholic Church. She married the love of her life, Carlos Henry Bravo, Sr., on December 26, 1959. Ramona worked in the food service with Waco ISD for 11 years. She was also a homemaker. Ramona loved playing bingo, having cookouts and most of all, spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carlos Henry Bravo, Sr.; and brother, Tony.

Survivors include her daughters, Diana Arndt of Robinson, Rosemary Gonzalez of Waco; son, Carlos Bravo, Jr., and wife, Karen of Hewitt; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Flores and Elizabeth of Florida, Manuel Ordones and wife, Gilda of Hewitt, Lupe Ordones and wife, Mary of Hewitt, Jesse Ordones and wife, Leah of Harker Heights, Johnny Ordones and wife, Mary of Waco, Christopher Ordones and Lupe of Waco; sisters, Gloria Martinez of Hewitt, Mary Mitchell and husband, Steve of Hewitt, Susie Garcia of Waco; numerous nieces and nephews, and her special love, Guadalupe Garza of Waco.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
21
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Frances Catholic Church
TX
Sep
22
Interment
Oakwood Cemetery.
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences go out to the family on the loss of their in beloved mother, grandmother, great grandma. She is will be missed by all that know her. Ramona you now have gained your wings. Rest in peace
Lisa and Jesse Arias
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cookie & Tony
September 21, 2021
God took another angel home and I will miss you so much my sister. Love you with my heart and I will not say good bye because we will see each other again and what a joy that will be my dear sister, always in my heart
Your sister Mary Mitchell
Family
September 19, 2021
