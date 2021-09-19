Ramona BravoFeb. 28, 1944 - Sept. 17, 2021Ramona Dolores Bravo, 77, of Waco, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, in Waco. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, at St. Frances Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, and Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Ramona was born in Waco, Texas, to Joe and Guadalupe (Ordones) Flores. She was a longtime resident of McLennan County and attended local schools. Ramona was a member of St. Frances Catholic Church. She married the love of her life, Carlos Henry Bravo, Sr., on December 26, 1959. Ramona worked in the food service with Waco ISD for 11 years. She was also a homemaker. Ramona loved playing bingo, having cookouts and most of all, spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carlos Henry Bravo, Sr.; and brother, Tony.Survivors include her daughters, Diana Arndt of Robinson, Rosemary Gonzalez of Waco; son, Carlos Bravo, Jr., and wife, Karen of Hewitt; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Flores and Elizabeth of Florida, Manuel Ordones and wife, Gilda of Hewitt, Lupe Ordones and wife, Mary of Hewitt, Jesse Ordones and wife, Leah of Harker Heights, Johnny Ordones and wife, Mary of Waco, Christopher Ordones and Lupe of Waco; sisters, Gloria Martinez of Hewitt, Mary Mitchell and husband, Steve of Hewitt, Susie Garcia of Waco; numerous nieces and nephews, and her special love, Guadalupe Garza of Waco.