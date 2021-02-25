Ray Sisneros
May 18, 1962 - Feb. 18, 2021
Ray Sisneros, 58, of Beverly Hills, TX, passed away Thurs., Feb. 18, 2021, at his home in the presence of loved ones. The viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., March 4, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. The family will have a memorial lunch service from Noon to 2 p.m., Fri., March 5, from noon to 2pm at Calvary Chapel Waco, 702 N. 18th.
Ray was born on May 18, 1962, in Rosebud, TX ,to Raymond and Linda Sisneros. He served our country and then joined the National Guard. Ray worked at General Tire. When General Tire closed, he continued his education at TSTC in Waco, TX, for a career in diesel mechanics. He was a truck driver for many years employed with Lindsay Construction. He also spent time laying tile for Charlie York Tile.
Ray's favorite hobbies included playing in pool tournaments, fishing, and prank calling his grandchildren.
In January 1988, he met the love of his life, Eva. They were wed on December 29, 1993. Ray took on the role of father to her four children. All the children continued to foster a strong relationship with Ray.
Ray was an amazing husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Charlie Sisneros, Jr.
Survivors include his parents, Raymond and Linda Sisneros; his beloved wife, Eva; her four children, Lupe Basquez, Jr., Dominicia (Nikki) and husband, Joe Flores, Julie and husband, Ryan Herrera, and Joseph Basquez; Ray's brother, Charlie Sisneros; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.