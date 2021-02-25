Ray was like a father/dad to me and was always there if I needed anything. We shared so many talks and enjoyed laughter. He was the one we called on for advise on our cars if they were acting up. He was the one we called when we were traveling to find the best route. He new so much and so many. He bonded with the kids all the time and would make sure they had what they wanted. He would prank call me and make me laugh. He will be truly missed by so many. We know your in a better place with no pain! We love you! Lala Garcia Joseph Basquez Jr. Yasmine Basquez

Eulojia (Lala) March 4, 2021