Ray Sisneros
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Ray Sisneros

May 18, 1962 - Feb. 18, 2021

Ray Sisneros, 58, of Beverly Hills, TX, passed away Thurs., Feb. 18, 2021, at his home in the presence of loved ones. The viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., March 4, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. The family will have a memorial lunch service from Noon to 2 p.m., Fri., March 5, from noon to 2pm at Calvary Chapel Waco, 702 N. 18th.

Ray was born on May 18, 1962, in Rosebud, TX ,to Raymond and Linda Sisneros. He served our country and then joined the National Guard. Ray worked at General Tire. When General Tire closed, he continued his education at TSTC in Waco, TX, for a career in diesel mechanics. He was a truck driver for many years employed with Lindsay Construction. He also spent time laying tile for Charlie York Tile.

Ray's favorite hobbies included playing in pool tournaments, fishing, and prank calling his grandchildren.

In January 1988, he met the love of his life, Eva. They were wed on December 29, 1993. Ray took on the role of father to her four children. All the children continued to foster a strong relationship with Ray.

Ray was an amazing husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Charlie Sisneros, Jr.

Survivors include his parents, Raymond and Linda Sisneros; his beloved wife, Eva; her four children, Lupe Basquez, Jr., Dominicia (Nikki) and husband, Joe Flores, Julie and husband, Ryan Herrera, and Joseph Basquez; Ray's brother, Charlie Sisneros; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations which can be made at their gofundme account https://gofund.me/6031ebe7

You may share a memory or send a message to the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Mar
5
Memorial service
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Calvary Chapel Waco
702 N. 18th, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss you everyday, papaw. You taught me how to whistle. I remember your voice and how much you loved us. I wish you was still here to walk through the door one more time with donuts. I miss and love you very much! You were the best papaw in the whole world.
Eva Herrera
Family
February 6, 2022
Love you my friend. You will be missed by all. Rest peacefully.
Brad Black
May 14, 2021
I am praying for Eva and all of family. Praying for Mercy and Grace. Ray was a good friend to me and we had a lot of good times together.
Rufus Wallace
March 5, 2021
Ray was like a father/dad to me and was always there if I needed anything. We shared so many talks and enjoyed laughter. He was the one we called on for advise on our cars if they were acting up. He was the one we called when we were traveling to find the best route. He new so much and so many. He bonded with the kids all the time and would make sure they had what they wanted. He would prank call me and make me laugh. He will be truly missed by so many. We know your in a better place with no pain! We love you! Lala Garcia Joseph Basquez Jr. Yasmine Basquez
Eulojia (Lala)
March 4, 2021
RIP Bro You will Always Be Remembered as One of The Best
Rudy Sandoval
Family
March 3, 2021
Well Bro south side will never be the same without you and all i can say is Thanks for being one of my coolest primos i ever had and Thanks for being a good husband to my prima Eva We seen a many sunrises together had alot of laughs and shared alot of pain but we pulled through now there will be no more pain bro hold a spot for us in heaven ok
Rudy Sandoval
March 3, 2021
Lee and Vera Castilleja
March 2, 2021
My Condolences and prayers for your family, Love you Eva I am so sorry. Ray will truly be missed. Ray was awesome Person, Friend. You will forever be in Mine & my children thoughts always so Thank you Ray (neighbor) for always being a great Loving, Funny friend to us. Sylvia R & Kids
Sylvia Villareal
March 1, 2021
I never thought this day would come where I would have to say good bye. You were not only my dad but my best friend ... I could call and ask for help at any time. My heart is crushed and I´m lost without you. I love you and I miss You.
Lupe Basquez
February 28, 2021
RAMON AND LINDA, WE ARE VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOST. MAY THE LORD GIVE YOU BOTH HEALING,AND CONFORT IN YOUR HEARTS. MAY THE LORD BLESS YOU. YOUR COUSIN MARY LAMAR AND RICHARD CHAVEZ.
MARY LAMAR AND RICHARD CHAVEZ
February 28, 2021
Ray was a damn great friend to me,always there for esquina and I definitely will be missing a brother. My condolences Eva and family He left us with a lot of stories and I willing to share them to make you smile God Blessings
Thomas (Bleah)Riojas
February 26, 2021
I lost a very good friend everyone has that one person that is always there for you and Ray was that person for me . I have losts of good memories R.I.P. my brother. Really miss you alot already. God give Eva and the family the strenght to get thru this big lost. I will always remember you.
Adam Martinez
February 25, 2021
I´m so sorry that my Brother has went to be with God. My heart hurts so bad. I´m praying for Eva and all the kids. Rest in heaven with Tony B. I´m going to miss you but I promise I will never ever forget you Ray.
Tony Barrientez Jr
February 25, 2021
