Ray TaylorNov. 19, 1924 - Dec. 15, 2020Earl Raymond Taylor, 96, of Lorena, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2020. A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 17, at Lorena Cemetery with Dr. Michael Spradlin officiating. A visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.