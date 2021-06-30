Raymond Gonzales
Feb. 29, 1956 - June 25, 2021
Raymond "Rocky" Gonzales, 65, left this earthly plane on June 25, 2021, and entered the eternal Kingdom.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 1, with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Oakcrest Funeral Home in Waco, TX. Mass will be held at 10 a.m., July 2, at St Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery. The Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church Hall.
Rocky was born in Taylor, TX, on leap day, February 29, 1956. He was a graduate of Taylor High School where he shined in football and cross country. He was given the nickname "the fly" for his speed and his ability to annoy offensive players on defense and special teams. He was also a passionate cross country runner in high school and continued that passion for running his entire life. He recently completed several 10K runs, rain, shine, or injured. He had a rare mental strength and grit that allowed him to maintain positivity despite many of life's obstacles.
Rocky was passionate about family and friends and always made it a point to reach out to check on everyone, nearly daily. He cared especially deeply about his grandkids, who affectionately called him "Popo". It was a rare day that he wasn't their first choice to run to. It also was rare for him to pass up a game of backyard football and he still had one of the best arms in the family. Those were cherished times.
Rocky was also an extremely creative person. He was the type of person that dabbled in the arts…and we mean all the arts. He would often pick up random instruments and play a quick tune, sing a song (probably La Bamba), painted murals displayed in Waco and in China, was a Karate black belt, spoke English/Spanish and could get around in French, and had his pilot's license for many years. He was a force of nature in this regard.
Rocky was a person that never met a stranger, instead he viewed people as those he has met and those he is going to meet. He would often strike up conversations with what his kids called randoms. That couple on the beach, new friends. That old lady in the bank line, new friend. The homeless guy on the corner, new best friend. He was always interested in people's background and story, taking genuine interest in making a connection.
He was so much to so many people, his obituary could be the entire newspaper today to say everything in our hearts.
But, Rocky would want us to celebrate his life and be joyful that he has moved on to his eternal home.
He proudly followed our savior Jesus Christ and it showed through his love and ability to serve others. He would go the lengths of the earth just to put a smile on your face. This unbearable pain is only comforted by the fact that he is no longer following Jesus, but sitting next to Him. He would want us to tell you all to prepare your seat like he did.
Rocky was preceded in death by his father, Epifanio Gonzales; mother, Julia Gonzales; sisters, Irene Tovar and Josefina Gonzales; and brother, Frankie Gonzales.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Gonzales; children, grandchildren and many more that will miss him dearly, but will celebrate his life and passing.
