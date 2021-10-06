Menu
Raymond Ludwig
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Raymond Ludwig

Jan. 5, 1932 - Oct. 3, 2021

Raymond Charles Ludwig, 89, passed into the arms of the Lord at his home on October 3, 2021. He was retired Air Force of 24 years service and retired from the Methodist Childrens Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Edward and Jodie; and his son, Doyle Ludwig. He is survived by his wife, Janette Ludwig, two daughters, Gail Ludwig and Cindy Bledsoe, three sons, Danny Walling, Dalton Calvery and James Calvery; brothers, Kenneth Ludwig and wife, Dorothy, Sonny Ludwig and wife, Carol; and sister, Wanda Churnesky. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, October 8, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday. The burial will follow in Waco Memorial Park Robinson, Texas.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.