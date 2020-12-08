Rebecca Shepherd
Nov. 9, 1946 - Dec. 4, 2020
Rebecca P. Shepherd passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, at Waco Memorial Park with Rev. Brian Patrick officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Garden Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Woodway or The American Heart Association
. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.