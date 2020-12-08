Menu
Rebecca Shepherd
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Rebecca Shepherd

Nov. 9, 1946 - Dec. 4, 2020

Rebecca P. Shepherd passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, at Waco Memorial Park with Rev. Brian Patrick officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Garden Room.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Woodway or The American Heart Association. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim we are so very sorry to hear of Becky´s passing. We are lifting you and your family in prayer during this difficult time.
Debbie Schlemmer
December 9, 2020
I am sorry to learn of Becky´s passing. We were in the same Sunday School Class at Western Heights in the early 80´s. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time. May the Lord grant you His comfort and peace.
Sue Anderson
December 8, 2020
Sending prayers to your family m so sorry for your loss
Ananda Weber
December 8, 2020
