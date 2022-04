Rebecca Vazquez



May 02, 1976 - Nov. 28,2014



Happy heavenly birthday mommy. I love and miss you soo much. Uncle Ben and Auntie Shrew have made it to y'all by now. I know there is a big fiesta going on right now.



Love always your Daughter



Maraya Sanchez



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.