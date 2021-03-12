Dear Jesus, lord watch over her tired soul and express major comfort to those who are here.Bless each and everyone that wishes to celebrate her and her beautiful children and grandchildren to come. She is greatful for the times she shared with each person in her life. George tell of the good times and leave the not so good times in the past and LIVE LIFE FOR OURS IN PROSPEROUS OPTIONS. R.I.P.sweet child of GOD.

Tara Koon April 1, 2021