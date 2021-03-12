Rebecca Walker was born March 4, 1977, in Waco, Texas. She was healed and made her journey to Heaven on March 5, 2021. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, March 12. Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts. Interment to follow at Rosemound Cemetery.
Dorsey Keatts Waco
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.
It's been a year and a hard year for us missing you dearly!!!! you are always remembered!
George
Family
March 7, 2022
Dear Jesus, lord watch over her tired soul and express major comfort to those who are here.Bless each and everyone that wishes to celebrate her and her beautiful children and grandchildren to come. She is greatful for the times she shared with each person in her life. George tell of the good times and leave the not so good times in the past and LIVE LIFE FOR OURS IN PROSPEROUS OPTIONS. R.I.P.sweet child of GOD.
Tara Koon
April 1, 2021
Freind of Becky's I will miss her so much she was a special person was very proud of her daughter rip
Doris Shepaedson
March 14, 2021
Friend of your Mom´s in Odessa. I will miss her and send you heartfelt sympathy
Shirley Lee
March 13, 2021
Miss you Red
Ed
March 13, 2021
Red you were so awesome... R. I. P
Xochitl
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Becky was a beautiful woman. Sorry we did not make the visitation or funeral. Our prayers and love are with y´all.
Frank and Frankie
March 13, 2021
Prayers for Becky's family. I worked with her mother, Elva Burch at SW Bell/AT&T. Always enjoyed seeing Becky and keeping up with her. I have a son born few months apart. Elva greeted her in Heaven. They're both in the beautiful place, pain free. RIP.
Doris Mooney
March 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time.
Beverly King (SBC)
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss you and the family are in my prayers
Patsy Hoffman
March 12, 2021
Another Angel has been called home. May GOD, bring peace and comfort to those left behind. My Prayers are with the Family. May God Bless you all . AMEN
Jimmy T. Moon
March 12, 2021
I can't express my feelings enough, I assure you to keep our promise to love,secure and give guidance to or children and grandbabies forever.
George
March 12, 2021
From being a customer at Pojo's I came to know "Red". Such a kind and beautiful lady.
Rest in peace Red, you are missed greatly