I will sorely Miss Mrs. Regina, she was a very SWEET and Caring person and a Wonderful Neighbor. She'd Always ask how my Family and friends were doing and id Always have her laughing. I like everyone will miss her smile and Wonderful spirit but God has recieved a Most Precious Angel and i thank him for giving me the pleasure of knowing an being her neighbor. Your gone but not forgotten May your Soul be at Peace and The Lord Bless you and Your Family. Until we become Neighbors again in the Kingdom of Heaven God Bless You...

Joe Rodriguez February 27, 2021