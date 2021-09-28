Rena Luedeker
April 9, 1924 - Sept. 24, 2021
Rena Belle Luedeker, formerly of McGregor, passed away late Friday, September 24, 2021, at the age of 97. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Snappenfield officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park.
Rena Belle Andrews Luedeker was born April 9, 1924, in Gainesville, Texas, the daughter of the late James William and Martha Louise (Roberts) Andrews. She was the youngest of nine children, five girls and four boys. Three girls died as infants. After moving to the McGregor and Oglesby area as a child, she received her education in Oglesby and later in McGregor. Just before finishing high school, she married Edgar Luedeker, May 3, 1941, in McGregor. After 74 years, he preceded her in death February 8, 2016.
Rena was employed by J.M. Wood Company for 20 years, mostly in payroll and personnel. She later was employed by Bill Bailey Insurance as a bookkeeper for about four years and her last working years were at Success Motivation Institute in payroll and personnel. She loved the people she worked with as if they were her family.
For a long time she was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and participated in the Ladies Circles.
Also preceding her in death were four brothers, Travis Andrews, Elvis Andrews, Elvin Andrews, Donald Andrews; and a sister, Lillie Jo Harris.
Survivors include a daughter, Betty Gatlin; grandchildren, Brad Gatlin and wife, Cindy, Coley Gatlin and wife, Andrea, Caroline Gatlin, Claire Gatlin, Brandt Gatlin, Nathanael Gatlin, McKenna Gatlin and Will Gatlin.
For those desiring, the family has suggested Zion Lutheran Church for memorial contributions.
