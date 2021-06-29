Rene Rodriguez



Nov. 25, 1966 - June 24, 2021



Rene Rodriguez, 54, of Waco, TX, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, at Sacred Heart Church, 2621 Bagby Ave, Waco, Tx, with Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye, as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr.



Rene was born November 25, 1966 in Waco, Tx, to Dennis and Rita Rodriguez. She was a very outgoing person who loved being around her family and friends. She enjoyed going to casinos and playing bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, who loved her very much.



Rene was preceded in death by father, Dennis Rodriguez; daughter, Leticia M. Vasquez and husband, Manuel Vasquez, Sr. She is survived by husband, Genaro Obispo; mother, Rita Rodriguez; son, David R. Rodriguez, Sr., and children, David Jr., and Angelo; daughter, Rosita Arroyo, and children, Robert, Leticia, Abigail, Esther, Avery, Ailyn, Jacquelyn, Librado and Tivon; daughter, Melissa Rodriguez, and children, Reginald, A'Myajah, and Julian, daughter, Lisa R. Vasquez, and children, Joaquin and Micheal; daughter, Manuela Vasquez, and children, Ayana, Leona, Ruben, Jr., Eliyanah, Luciano, and N'ylah; brothers, Dennis Rodriguez, Jr., and Mario Rodriguez, and children, Andrea, Elisa, Yvette, Briana, Mia, and Nicho.



Pallbearers, Ruben Loera, Jr., Reginald Neal, Librado Arroyo, Joshua Ramon, Mathew Villareal, and John Gomez. Honorary pallbearers, Robert Morales, Reginald Neal, Jr., David Rodriguez, Jr., Angelo Rodriguez, Julian Neal, Ruben Loera III, Joaquin Vasquez, Luciano Loera, Travis Black, Mario Rodriguez and David Rodriguez, Sr.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.