Reyna Ursua
1933 - 2021
Reyna Ursua

Feb. 11, 1933 - May 30, 2021

Reyna Veracruz Ursua, 88, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 3, at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Jazo officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at the Funeral home.

Reyna was born on February 11, 1933, to Reyes and Concha (Rivera) Veracruz in Rosebud, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco and a homemaker. Reyna married the love her life, Lusiano Ursua on August 19, 1948, in Rosebud, Texas. They celebrated 71 years of marriage. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Reyna enjoyed sewing, gardening, needle work, cooking, fishing and camping. Most of all, spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her four-legged friends, Spaskey and Buddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Maria Emma Castro and Florencia Duarte; brothers, Roy Veracruz, Jesse Segovia, Frank Segovia and Henry Veracruz.

Survivors include her husband, Lusiano Ursua of Waco; sons, Felix Ursua and wife, Fidela, of Waco, Bobby Ursua and wife, Lillie, of Robinson, Henry Ursua of Waco; grandchildren, Robert, Sandra Rouff (Mike), Teresa Lozano (Marcos), Lindsey Sandoval (Josh) and Adam; great-grandchildren, Monique, Alex, Maresa, and Marcos D, Maya, Felix Stephen, Celeste, Robert, Jr., Tatiyanna, Zoe Lynn, Jon Erik; sister, Lydia Veracruz of Waco.

The family would like to thank Tara and Providence Hospice for the care given to our mother.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
2
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Catholic Church
TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the family. My heart is saddened by the passing of God Mother. I always enjoyed talking with her. She reminded me so much of my grandfather. Thank you for all the great loving memories. And for the kindness you shared with all. Your in a better place now pain free. Till we meet again, love ya Michael
Michael Montoya
June 2, 2021
