Rheta Joy Regian
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Rheta Joy Regian

Aug. 23, 1953 - March 29, 2021

Rheta "Cookie" Joy (Franklin) Regian, 67, of Waco, TX, passed away on March 29, 2021.

Rheta was born on August 23, 1953, in Waco, TX, to Bill and Gladys (Sims) Franklin who both preceded her in death. They are now all reunited in Heaven.

She graduated from Waco High School in 1971. She served in the United States Air Force and worked in several industries including trucking. She was not only an owner-operator but worked as a dispatcher and in the bookkeeping department. She most enjoyed the people with whom she worked and developed many friendships over the years.

She was a passionate animal lover and cared for many dogs, cats, and horses. Most importantly, she enjoyed a sense of adventure, which she passed onto her daughter. She was a loving mother, daughter, friend to many, and was a devoted Christian.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Holt) Wiesner and her husband, Patrick, of Arvada, CO.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home with Dr. Wayne Blackshear officiating. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m. before the memorial service. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Jun
10
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
