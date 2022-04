Richard CookJuly 17, 1934 - March 29, 2022Richard Netherland Cook passed away Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022, at the age of 87. Graveside services and interment will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Oakwood Cemetery with Kara Leslie officiating.The guestbook is offered at gracegardensfh.com . Through this site you are encouraged to leave a condolence or a fond memory about Richard.