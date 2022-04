Miley and family, I was deeply saddened at the passing of my dear friend. My sincere and heartfelt condolences are extended to you and the Pulliam family. Of course, you and Derrick know how very special Richard was to me. I always looked forward to hearing Richard's kind words and seeing that infectious smile. Even during his illness, he managed to give me that smile. The love of family and the memories that you have made will help keep Richard near...always in your .heart. Barbara S.

Barbara Sanders March 29, 2021