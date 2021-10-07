What a lovely, moving and touching celebration service for our Rick! I am so very glad I attended; feeling like I was part of your beautiful family. Though we have not seen each other a lot in past years; the long-ago memories of our old friendship remain fresh in my heart. We all have comfort now in the assurance that Rick is alive, healed and laughing with our Lord! Prayers of continued peace and comfort.

Joyce Brammer Friend October 11, 2021