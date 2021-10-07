Rick Hagelstein
Oct. 31, 1946 - Oct. 2, 2021
Rick Robison Hagelstein went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 2, 2021 after nearly 75 years of faithful service on this earth.
Rick was born on October 31, 1946, in San Angelo, Texas, to Fred and Hazel "Totsy" Hagelstein. He grew up on a large sheep and goat ranch in Ozona, Texas, working stock from horseback by the age of three. Rick started his first colt at age seven, and assumed the position of top ranch hand by age 10 due to his father's declining health. He spent his youth on the rugged terrain of west Texas, running and shearing massive herds of sheep and goats, wrestling turkeys at his uncle's farm, and stirring up plenty of mischief on his favorite mare, Honey. Rick's childhood was as adventurous as a storybook and he delighted many people with numerous, entertaining tales from his ranching heritage.
Rick attended Abilene Christian University, where he competed in college rodeos and met the love of his life, Thomasue Livingston. Their relationship was truly love-at-first-sight; Rick proudly told a college buddy that he was going to marry Thomasue before they'd even gone on one date together. They married on July 12, 1969, sharing 52 wonderful years together and raising four children. Rick was an adoring husband and a profoundly devoted father to the family who was lucky enough to call him their own.
For many years, Rick worked in banking and finance in Dallas, Wichita Falls, El Paso and Waco, spending nearly 20 years with J-Hawk/FirstCity. His professional experiences could fill a book, but his proudest career accomplishment was founding URS Medical, where he served as CEO for 18 years. This family business is part of his lasting legacy and is operated by his son and sons-in-law. In his spare time, Rick enjoyed ranching, watching the white-tailed deer on his property, raising AQHA champion horses, and spending time with his family. Rick was also an active member of Crestview Church of Christ for more than 43 years.
Known as "Big Daddy" by those closest to him, Rick was fiercely passionate about his family. His most cherished blessings were his 9.5 grandchildren, and he rarely missed a sporting event or extracurricular activity that they were involved in. He was their #1 fan and he took great joy in telling others about the latest game or achievement made by his grandkids.
Family and friends fondly recall his infectious optimism, his incredible sense of humor, his amazing story-telling ability, and his delightfully booming cackle of a laugh. Rick was a genuinely kind man who made a lasting impression on everyone he met. And his sincere nature made everyone around him feel special and important. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him well.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Totsy Hagelstein; and sister, Peggy Hagelstein Holden. He is survived by his wife, Thomasue Hagelstein of Waco; daughter, Ashley and husband, David Sanders and their children Samantha, Scarlett, and Susannah of Waco; son, Robby Hagelstein and wife, Maria and their children Justin and Whitney of Waco; daughter, Amber and husband, James Russell and their children Kelton, Kolt, and Shep of Waco; and daughter, Aubin and husband, Ty Moudy of Waco, and their children Clancy and a new baby due in March.
Rick's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 8, at Crestview Church of Christ in Waco. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 7, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway. Visit www.gracegardensfh.com
to leave condolences or share a fond memory with the family.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.