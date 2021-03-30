Rickey Vance



March 30, 1955 - May 9, 2020



Why?



That's what we ask.



The truth is,



we may never be able



to know for sure why.



But we do know



that there is no single



"should have done" or



"could have done"



or "did" or "didn't do"



that would have changed that why.



All that love could do was done.







Never a moment passes that we don't miss you, remember something you always said or always would do. We miss your light, your smile, and your loving presence. We look forward to seeing your smiling face once again when we join you in heaven. Rest in Peace, Beloved.







George & Arlillian Vance (dad/mom), Qiana Vance Williams (Larry) and Ryan Vance (Kristen), (daughter and son), Joyce Gregory, Gwendolyn McNuckles, Anthony Vance (Pamela) (sisters and brother), along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.