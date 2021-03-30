Never a moment passes that we don't miss you, remember something you always said or always would do. We miss your light, your smile, and your loving presence. We look forward to seeing your smiling face once again when we join you in heaven. Rest in Peace, Beloved.
George & Arlillian Vance (dad/mom), Qiana Vance Williams (Larry) and Ryan Vance (Kristen), (daughter and son), Joyce Gregory, Gwendolyn McNuckles, Anthony Vance (Pamela) (sisters and brother), along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.