Robby M. Routly
Jan. 18, 1962 - March 8, 2022
Robby (Rob) Mark Routly, 60, of Waco, was called home to our Lord on March 9, 2022, after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Rob was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 18, 1962. He grew up in the cities of Romulus, MI, and Richardson, TX.
Rob is survived by his parents, Larry and Mary Routly of Waco, TX; three brothers, Jeff of Lockport, New York, Rick (Sandy) of Fort Worth, TX, and Bryan of Fate, TX; nephews, Justin and Ross; and nieces, Jacqueline and Jennifer.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Amelia Voelker; and uncle, William Voelker, Jr.; and nephew, Spencer Routly. Rob was an avid sports fan! He loved his Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars!! In his childhood and teenage years, Rob was an exceptional hockey player. In 1976, Rob's league hockey team won the Texas State Championship as an undefeated team!
Rob was known for his kind and gentle spirit and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Chaplain Monty Michael, officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be 12:30 p.m. until service time.
The family would like to thank the staff of Quality Care Nursing Home in Waco, TX, for the love and care they gave Rob through the years. They treated him like family and it will never be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice for the support and guidance through the last few days of Rob's precious life.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made tohttps://greaterntx.hdsa.org/Rob
