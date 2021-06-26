Robert C. Cloud
Oct. 20, 1941 - June 24, 2021
Dr. Robert C. Cloud passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with bone marrow disease. Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A private burial will precede the service at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Robert was born on October 20, 1941, in Jacksonville, TX, to Arnold and Olivia Cloud. He graduated from La Vega High School in 1960 and married Martha Estelle Davis on September 17, 1962. Robert graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Howard Payne University in 1964, followed by a Master's degree in 1966 and his Ed.D in 1969, both from Baylor University. Robert was a recipient of the Sparkman Memorial Graduate Fellowship Award, and was also elected to Alpha Chi at Baylor University. He completed a Master's of Arts from The School of Business and Public Administration from the University of Houston/Clear Lake in 1983.
Robert was dedicated to teaching and touched the lives of many students and faculty for more than 50 years, the last 33 at Baylor University as a member of the graduate faculty. He held a position on The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for 28 years, and was also a member of the Southern Association of Colleges and Universities. Robert served on the Baylor University Faculty Senate, the Benefits Committee and Tenure. Additionally, he was a member of the Executive Committee for Baylor Alumni Association Board from 2007-2014. His dedication to others also included volunteering on numerous public boards, including Methodist Hospital-Houston, United Way and Rotary Club.
Robert was recognized for multiple distinguished service awards throughout his career including: Finalist for the Carl P. Collins Outstanding Professor Award, Baylor University 1998; Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award, Baylor University 2003 and Distinguished Alumnus Howard Payne University 2004.
Robert's research interests included Higher Education Leadership, Education Law and Policy, Federal Student Loan Program and Organizational Behavior. He published more than 110 peer reviewed articles in professional journals and books. His edited books on legal issues and governance in community colleges are required reading in graduate higher education leadership programs nationwide. His 1995 book, "Drugs in Society", was a National Health Information award winner.
Robert loved his family. He was extremely proud of his three children and their successes. As they were growing up, he enjoyed taking them to Baylor sporting events and was gratified they also chose to attend Baylor. To his grandchildren, he was known as Poppy. They loved how he teased them, and will always remember him asking, "Are you passing?" Poppy was beloved by the entire family.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Davis Cloud; his sons, Robert Edwards Cloud, Gregory Clinton Cloud and wife, Holly, and daughter, Amy Cloud Hobart; grandchildren, Grace Katherine Cloud, Robert Clinton Cloud II, Hattie Estelle Hobart, Robert Enoch Hobart V, Clara Nell Elizabeth Cloud, Grant Huntington Morrison.
Pallbearers are Robert Edwards Cloud, Gregory Clinton Cloud, Amy Cloud Hobart, Grace Katherine Cloud, Ray Berry and Cameron Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers include US Army Private Robert Clinton Cloud II, Robert Enoch Hobart V and Grant Huntington Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, please give to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2021.