Robert "Bobby" CochranMay 20, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2021Robert Andrew Cochran "Bobby" was born on May 20, 1947, to Thurman J. Cochran Sr. and Betty L. Ozment Cochran. Robert was a long-time Waco resident and University High School graduate. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After he returned from his military service he worked for Providence Hospital for over 40 years. Bobby had an affinity for magic, illusions, and Ultralight aircraft. He loved to show tricks to family and friends and fly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Mickey Charles Cochran Sr. He is survived by his brother, Thurman J. Cochran Jr.; nephews, Matthew Cochran, Chris Cochran, and Mickey Cochran Jr.; his niece, Elizabeth Cochran; and long-time best friend, Gary Roberson. Bobby was loved by so many and he will be missed. His services will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, at OakCrest funeral home.