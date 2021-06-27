Menu
Robert Wayne Crouch
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Robert Wayne Crouch

Sept. 22, 1962 - June 20, 2021

Robert Wayne Crouch, husband, father, business owner, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2021, in Harker Heights, TX, at the age of 58. Services will be at 2 p.m., June 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, with Pastor Randy Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Kurten Cemetery in Kurten. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., June 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.

Robert was born September 22, 1962, in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Midway H.S. in Waco in 1981. Robert went on to play Division 1 baseball for Hardin Simmons University from 1981 to 1983 and shortly after, accepted Jesus into his life. He married Karen in 1988 in Bryan and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1994. Together with his wife, Robert started Sedona Staffing in 2000, with offices in Waco, Temple, and Killeen.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joe Marty Crouch and stepmother, Patricia Crouch; mother, Loretta Carey and stepfather, Ed Carey; and brother, Danny Crouch.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Crouch; two daughters, Kathryn and Kristin Crouch; brother, Marty Crouch (and wife, Deborah); half-sister, Marrann Norris (and husband, Chad); stepsister, Shonda Leewright Musso (and husband, Mark); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Robert was a leader who inspired others his whole life. He was a great father to his children, steadfast in marriage for 32 years, and unwavering in his faith. Robert was loved by many people and will be dearly missed. Although gone physically, his legacy will continue on.

The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Jun
29
Service
2:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Bob´s passing.
Dave Spivey and Mary Shields
Other
August 10, 2021
I met Robert through Sedona. He worked with our company (Mercury Tool) over the past many years. He was such a friendly guy and so easy to work with. We always started seeking employees through Sedona first. To his family, my heartfelt condolences As much as a loss it will be for his many business associates, your loss is so much greater. May God give you the strength and grace to face your loss. I pray for peace for each of you in the coming days and months. God be with you, Janice
Janice Peck Braswell
Work
June 29, 2021
Played baseball with Robert for many years and have some great memories. Nice to read that he accepted Jesus, had a lasting marriage, and was a great businessman as well. God bless he and his family.
Roger Meek
Friend
June 28, 2021
