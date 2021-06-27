I met Robert through Sedona. He worked with our company (Mercury Tool) over the past many years. He was such a friendly guy and so easy to work with. We always started seeking employees through Sedona first. To his family, my heartfelt condolences As much as a loss it will be for his many business associates, your loss is so much greater. May God give you the strength and grace to face your loss. I pray for peace for each of you in the coming days and months. God be with you, Janice

Janice Peck Braswell Work June 29, 2021