Robert A. Cureton
September 30, 1932 - March 12, 2021
Bob was surrounded by loved ones and angels when he passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Ridgecrest Retirement Center, while in rehab. Memorial Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, with Jim Ekrut officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the memorial beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will be a private family graveside at Lorena Cemetery, at a later date.
Bob was the youngest of ten children to Darius and Daisy Wheeler-Cureton. All preceded him in death, along with his son, Herbert Fredrich, of Waco.
Spending most of his 88 years in Waco, he graduated from Waco Tech in 1952. After graduation, he worked several sales jobs before spending the majority of his career with Pure Milk and Oak Farms. Delivering dairy products to rural areas, Ice Cream around town, and the final years as the "Hot Shot" deliveryman. He always remembered who owned which store, their stories, original locations, who owned the stores next, and what products they sold. He was very much a people person and based on the goodies and watermelons his customers shared with him – he was equally well-liked.
Always the sports fan - Cowboys, Rangers, and Baylor were his favorite. His support of Baylor athletics never waned, even in the long years between successful seasons. He never missed any of his children's games, performances, or his friend's softball tournaments and any of their other athletic endeavors. Always willing to help keep score, drive a carload of kids somewhere, bait a hook, assist with scouting activities, help organize/work a fundraiser whenever the need arose. Bob enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing, hunting, dancing, a rousing game of cards/dominoes, and every "game of chance" from eight liners to his annual Father's Day Horse-racing event Jay hosted. Also a history buff, WWII being his generation's war, was a particular interest of his.
He was proud of his association with the Lions Club International and the good work they did in the community and around the world. A bond he shared with this brother, Larry.
Bob's memory never faded, he remembered everyone he ever met, his kid's friends, his friend's parents/families their struggles/successes, and which scratch-offs/slot machines had the best payouts. He also had a keen sense for which nieces would support his efforts to get to a casino.
For the last 12 years of his life, he enjoyed living in the Salvation Army-sponsored William Booth Apartments. He actively participated in being an officer in the Tenant Counsel, lobbying for changes that did improve the quality of social actives for his fellow residences. He had many fun stories of his Wii bowling team "3 Queens and a King". The annual adult summer camp where he recharged his spiritual beliefs and crafting skills was an enjoyable getaway. The onsite communal meals, activities, men's club, donuts & devotionals kept him engaged and active. He was especially proud of the annual "Bob's Bingo" event sponsored by Cathy and Karen.
While Bob did not die from Covid-19, the year of isolation and lack of social activities plus the lack of personal interaction in the hospital and restricted visitor policy in the rehab center did have a major negative impact on his quality of life. Often saying "I didn't live 88 years to do nothing my last good year". Well said.
Bob is survived by his adored companion, Lawana Harrison; three children of Waco, Cathy Cureton-Martin and Jerry, Jay Fredrich and Debra, Karen Fredrich and Lloyd McCaig and Deborah Foley of Gatesville; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Bob's family would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers. A special Thank You to Westview Manor, Ridgecrest Retirement Center/Rehab, Providence Hospice for their professionalism and kindness in caring for Dad.
In lieu of flower please consider a Memorial Donation to Shriner's Hospital for Children
-Texas or Salvation Army-Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2021.