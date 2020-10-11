Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Dan Huber Jr.
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Robert Dan Huber, Jr.

July 20, 1961 - Oct. 3, 2020

Robert Dan "Danny" Huber, Jr., 59, of Eddy, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 3, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at First Baptist Church in Eddy. Inurnment will follow at Eddy Cemetery.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dan Huber, Sr.; and grandparents, Raymond Lucy Huber and Lillian Huber, and Hubert Price and Lorraine Price.

Survivors include his sons, Tyler Huber and wife, Jordan and Austin Huber; mother, Patt Haise and husband, Fred; stepmother, Virginia Huber; sisters, Darla Jones and husband, Greg, Angie Alexander and husband, Les; uncle, Bruce Price and wife, Mary; and numerous other relatives and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
, Eddy, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.