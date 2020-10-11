Robert Dan Huber, Jr.
July 20, 1961 - Oct. 3, 2020
Robert Dan "Danny" Huber, Jr., 59, of Eddy, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 3, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at First Baptist Church in Eddy. Inurnment will follow at Eddy Cemetery.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dan Huber, Sr.; and grandparents, Raymond Lucy Huber and Lillian Huber, and Hubert Price and Lorraine Price.
Survivors include his sons, Tyler Huber and wife, Jordan and Austin Huber; mother, Patt Haise and husband, Fred; stepmother, Virginia Huber; sisters, Darla Jones and husband, Greg, Angie Alexander and husband, Les; uncle, Bruce Price and wife, Mary; and numerous other relatives and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
