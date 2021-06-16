Robert S. Diehl
April 30, 1922 - June 13, 2021
On June 13, 2021, Mr. Robert S. Diehl, 99, was lifted into the arms of angels and taken to meet his Lord and Heavenly Father. He was at home with his family when his sweet, old body just gave out. He was known to his friends as Bob, and known by family as Daddy and PawPaw.
Bob Diehl was a Veteran of WWII, he was a member of the Army Air Corp - he would quickly, and proudly, tell you 'that was before the Air Force was a part of the military', he was an airplane mechanic. Bob retired from the Veteran's Administration – as the Entertainment Coordinator. He also retired from Campbell Taggert/Rainbo Bakery, where he was the Superintendent of their fleet of trucks and drivers. He also worked for Ryder Trucks after retirement from Rainbo - which proves he was a workaholic.
He was a man of integrity and loved working on and restoring cars, was an avid reader, jogged, before it was popular, and something only immediate family knew – he had a beautiful, Tony Bennett-type of singing voice. Bob was a good provider, husband and father. His family was very important to him.
Mr. Diehl was born in Hobart, OK, and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Diehl and Erma Evelyn Satterwhite Diehl. He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Mildred Diehl; their three children, Evelyn Murphy of Fort Worth, Robert C. "Rusty" Diehl and his wife, Shirley, of Mabank and Kathy Burson of Waco. They have eight granddaughters, Jenise Francis, Denise Carlson, Shelley Eaton, Erica Burton, Emily Lewis, Kasondra Henderson, Karrissa Edwards and Kerri Turner; 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren, and the family continues to grow.
Daddy always told us he was going to make it to 100, well, he almost made it, he was two months in to his 100th year. He was a man of his word.
Daddy, you will be sorely missed. You are loved so very much.
Rest now.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Pastor Harley Gordon officiating. Bob will be available to view at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.