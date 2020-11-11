Robert Francis Deiterman
Aug. 20, 1935 - Nov. 8, 2020
Robert F. Deiterman, age 85, of Waco, Texas, husband of Tena (Bruner) Deiterman, passed away Sun., Nov. 8, 2020 in a Waco hospital.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Thurs., Nov. 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX. Deacon Greg George will officiate.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.