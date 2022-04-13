Robert "Bob" French



October 5, 1942 - April 12, 2022



Robert "Bob" Russell French, 79, of Lorena, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Anthony's Care Center in Hewitt, Texas.



Bob was born on October 5, 1942, to Ruby and Lee Ella French in Teague, Texas. He grew up in the fields of Teague hunting and fishing and raising cattle. He graduated from Teague High School in 1961 and from Durhams Business College in Waco in 1962. He met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Johnson, in 1963 and were married on November 22 of that year. Together they raised two boys, Dennis and Doug, who Bob instilled his love of the outdoors. He worked for Transcon Freight Line and HWI retiring in 1998. He spent his free time hunting and fishing all around Texas. He and Barbara spent many years cultivating their gardens and his pecan trees.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Lee Ella French; and sister, Laverne Robbins. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Jean French; sons, Dennis French and wife, Noel, and Doug French and wife, Gina; grandchildren, Tiffany Taylor and husband, Jesse, Austin French, Sierra Cox and husband, Garrett, and Dallas Ryno; along with many extended family members and close friends.



Bob is donating his body to UT Southwestern and there will not be a service. The family will hold a come and go visitation from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 15, at Bob and Barbara's house.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to New Road Church of Christ.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.