Robert L. Geske
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Robert L. Geske

June 22, 1948 - March 11, 2021

Robert Lewis Geske of Waco passed away March 11, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7 p.m. Private burial at DFW National Cemetery will be held later.

Bob was born June 22, 1948, in Breckenridge, Texas, to Everett and Frances (Lewis) Geske. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1966. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After being Honorably Discharged from the Air Force, he met and then married Karen Anderson on December 19, 1970. He graduated from Tarleton State University in December 1977 with a Business Degree in Accounting. Bob worked for State Farm Insurance in Waco for 26 years and retired in 2004.

Bob enjoyed coaching his children in baseball and softball. He never missed a game, choir or band concert of his children and then later of his grandchildren. Bob was incredibly supportive of his children, their friends, their spouses, and his grandchildren. Bob loved sitting on the beach in Destin, watching the Texas Rangers, Nascar, the Dallas Cowboys, and loved listening to music. He enjoyed playing "Guess this Tune" with his kids in the car on long trips. He had an "open door" policy to all who knew him and he was always happy to help anyone out who needed it. His grandchildren meant everything to him and he was always happy to have his children and grandkids around him. He loved his sons-in-law and daughter-in-law as his own and was happiest when his family was together.

Bob leaves behind daughters; Heather Keahey and husband, Jason, of China Spring, Robyn Geske of Waco, Courtney Birkes and husband, Nathan, of China Spring; son, Matthew Geske and wife, Carmen, of Leander; and beloved grandchildren, Dylan Birkes, Brody Keahey, Hayden Birkes, Crosby Keahey, Maggie Garcia, and Duncan Geske.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Send a message and sign Bob's Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Mar
18
Service
7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I enjoyed working with Bob and we developed a good friendship. He was always quick to give an update on his kids and was very proud of all of you. My condolences to the family.
Mark Mitchell
March 17, 2021
Connie, Sapphy, and Andres
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results