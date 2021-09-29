Robert Greer



Sept. 17, 1937 - Sept. 25, 2021



Robert was born in Waco, Texas, September 17, 1937, to Francis L. C. Greer and Frances Ward, both of Waco. He passed away in San Francisco, California, on September 25, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Rich Greer; children James Francis Greer II and Emily Carroll Greer; daughter-in-law, Daphne Keller; and grandchildren, Molly Mehitabel and Oscar Lockhart Greer, all of San Francisco; and by his brother, James Francis Greer, and sister-in-law, Lois Greer, of Woodway, Texas.



Bob graduated from Waco High School in 1955 and in 1959 from the University of Texas in Austin. He served in the U. S. Navy, from August 1960 to January 1963, as a navigator in the U. S. Naval Air Force, Patrol Squadron Five, stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and in Rota, Spain on planes whose duties included searching for enemy submarines, helping to recover space capsules, and tracking Soviet ships transporting nuclear-armed missiles to Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.



Completing his naval service, Bob returned to Texas and after one semester in Baylor Law School, entered the Latin American Studies program at UT Austin in January 1964 and won a Ford Foundation grant to do research in Mexico. He earned his M.A. in 1965 with a thesis on the demographic impact of the Mexican Revolution. In Austin, Bob met his wife Margaret (Meg), also a student in the LAS program; they were married in August 1964.



Bob then worked for Citibank in New York City, Puerto Rico, St. Croix, the Dominican Republic and Chicago and later for the Agency for International Development in Guatemala before returning to Austin, Texas, and becoming a commercial real estate appraiser and developer. The family moved to Princeton, N.J., and Bob spent a few years back in the Dominican Republic working as a banking advisor for the U.S. Agency for International Development before moving with Meg to Durham, N.C. Once Meg retired from teaching in 2015, they moved to San Francisco to spend more time with children and grandchildren.



Bob loved playing tennis and golf, traveling, and enjoying good food and wine with friends everywhere, from Texas to the Caribbean, Spain and Italy. He was an excellent photographer with a wonderful sense of humor and an endless fount of adventurous stories, whom we will sorely miss.



A memorial service will take place in San Francisco later this year.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.