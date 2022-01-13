Menu
Robert Lewis
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Robert Lewis

Aug. 20, 1939 - Jan. 7, 2022

Robert Allen Lewis was born on August 20, 1939, in Houston, TX. Robert passed away on January 7, 2022. He served four years in the Coast Guard. He worked as a salesman most of his life. He was a member of the Optimist Club. Bob loved to fish. He is survived by his wife, Judy Jester Lewis; his daughters, Cindy Weir and husband, Mike; Nadine Lewis and Becky Johnson; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; his stepson, Dave Matthews and wife, Jenni; stepdaughter, Debbie Griffith, and husband, Doug. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Davis Lewis and Minnie Lee Cooper Lewis; brothers, Ray Lewis and Charles Lewis; and son, Bruce Lewis. Memorial service will be decided at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to the Waco Humane Society.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
stephen seelye
January 13, 2022
