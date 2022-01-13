Robert Lewis
Aug. 20, 1939 - Jan. 7, 2022
Robert Allen Lewis was born on August 20, 1939, in Houston, TX. Robert passed away on January 7, 2022. He served four years in the Coast Guard. He worked as a salesman most of his life. He was a member of the Optimist Club. Bob loved to fish. He is survived by his wife, Judy Jester Lewis; his daughters, Cindy Weir and husband, Mike; Nadine Lewis and Becky Johnson; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; his stepson, Dave Matthews and wife, Jenni; stepdaughter, Debbie Griffith, and husband, Doug. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Davis Lewis and Minnie Lee Cooper Lewis; brothers, Ray Lewis and Charles Lewis; and son, Bruce Lewis. Memorial service will be decided at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to the Waco Humane Society.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.