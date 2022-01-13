Robert LewisAug. 20, 1939 - Jan. 7, 2022Robert Allen Lewis was born on August 20, 1939, in Houston, TX. Robert passed away on January 7, 2022. He served four years in the Coast Guard. He worked as a salesman most of his life. He was a member of the Optimist Club. Bob loved to fish. He is survived by his wife, Judy Jester Lewis; his daughters, Cindy Weir and husband, Mike; Nadine Lewis and Becky Johnson; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; his stepson, Dave Matthews and wife, Jenni; stepdaughter, Debbie Griffith, and husband, Doug. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Davis Lewis and Minnie Lee Cooper Lewis; brothers, Ray Lewis and Charles Lewis; and son, Bruce Lewis. Memorial service will be decided at a later date.In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to the Waco Humane Society.