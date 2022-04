Robert MarshApril 17, 1950 - March 6, 2021Robert Lynn Marsh passed away on March 6, 2021. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 12, in Waco Mausoleum Chapel 6623 I-35 Waco, TX 76706. Services to follow at 2 p.m. Graveside to follow.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com