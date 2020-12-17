Robert Murphey
June 26, 1930 - Dec. 13, 2020
Robert Elton "Bob" Murphey, 90, of Waco, Texas, went to be with his Lord on December 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 19, at Bruceville Baptist Church, Bruceville, Texas with Pastor Roger McClary officiating.
Mr. Murphey was born in Dallas, Texas, on June 26, 1930, to his parents, George Thomas and Ruby Horton Murphey.
In high school he met Virginia Ruth Hullum. They were married on April 15, 1949. He served his country with the National Guard in Leesville, LA, at Camp Polk. To his benefit he was hired by Watson Electric Supply Co. where he began his career as a truck driver and retired as Vice President after 45 years.
He was a loving husband and preceded by death by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Ruth Murphey; son, George Frankin "Jack" Murphey of Waco; brother, George Michael Murphey of Dallas.
Mr. Murphey is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kees McClary-Murphey of Waco; daughter, Rebecca Ann Murphey-Clukey; grandson, Blake Clukey of Waco; sister, Donna Rowe and husband, Bill, of North Carolina; niece, Amanda; niece, Cindy Kethley and husband, Paul, of West Columbia, TX; great-niece, Ashley; and sister-in-law, Judy Murphey of Dallas.
Memorials can be given to Alzheimer's Association
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.