Robert Murphey
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Robert Murphey

June 26, 1930 - Dec. 13, 2020

Robert Elton "Bob" Murphey, 90, of Waco, Texas, went to be with his Lord on December 13, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 19, at Bruceville Baptist Church, Bruceville, Texas with Pastor Roger McClary officiating.

Mr. Murphey was born in Dallas, Texas, on June 26, 1930, to his parents, George Thomas and Ruby Horton Murphey.

In high school he met Virginia Ruth Hullum. They were married on April 15, 1949. He served his country with the National Guard in Leesville, LA, at Camp Polk. To his benefit he was hired by Watson Electric Supply Co. where he began his career as a truck driver and retired as Vice President after 45 years.

He was a loving husband and preceded by death by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Ruth Murphey; son, George Frankin "Jack" Murphey of Waco; brother, George Michael Murphey of Dallas.

Mr. Murphey is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kees McClary-Murphey of Waco; daughter, Rebecca Ann Murphey-Clukey; grandson, Blake Clukey of Waco; sister, Donna Rowe and husband, Bill, of North Carolina; niece, Amanda; niece, Cindy Kethley and husband, Paul, of West Columbia, TX; great-niece, Ashley; and sister-in-law, Judy Murphey of Dallas.

Memorials can be given to Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rebecca, I am so sorry for your loss. If I can do anything for you or Blake, let me know. I had intended to attend your dad´s service but Lynnlee and Guy came at the last minute. Please know that you are in Jim´s and my prayers. I pray that God will comfort you all. Love you, Jody
Jody Butler
December 19, 2020
My Uncle Robert was always a help in my life!
Cynthia Hullum Kethley
December 19, 2020
Prayers to the family .He was a good man that I respected . He was great to work for and taught me a lot . He will be missed . He´s at peace now
Phil Harris
December 19, 2020
Bob and Virginia were Richfield High School band parents with Janis and me. Always a smile; always a handshake that lasted through later years at FUMC-even through later sadnesses. A fine guy that is as one with the Lord as well as all of us who have not yet made our transition.
Tom Riggs
December 18, 2020
I had the honor and privilege to work for Bob several years. He was the best boss I ever had in my life. May the good Lord comfort the family of this good man.
Rick Holland
December 17, 2020
Bob and Virginia were members of our home Bible Study Group about 45 years ago. They were wonderful caring friends for many years. Also Carolyn after their marriage a few years ago. We will miss Bob greatly. Always a friendly handshake and then we solved all the worlds problems. Bob and Carolyn were members of our Sunday School Class and Bob's words of wisdom will be missed.
Jerry Nye
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a really good man. I loved working for him. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Cathy Barger
December 17, 2020
Thank you Poppy for the years you gave me, I love you.
Blake Clukey
December 17, 2020
Prayers for you all. So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was was a wonderful friend to myself and so many. God's peace.
Jeff Cox
December 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss of Bob. I worked with him for a number of years. He'll be missed by all who knew him.
Mike Harris
December 17, 2020
