Robert E. Pecskovszky, Sr.
July 15, 1948 - May 28, 2021
Robert Edward Pecskovszky Sr., 72, of Waco, passed away on May 28, 2021, at Providence Hospital surrounded by his family after fighting four different types of cancer for 23 years. A viewing will be held between 6 and 8 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, Waco. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 4, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, Waco, with Rev. Fernando Sáenz officiating.
Bob was born July 15, 1948, in Breda, Holland to Richard and Cora (Klep) Pecskovszky. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio in 1967. After high school he moved to Waco to attend Texas State Technical Institute where he received his Associate's Degree. He then earned his Bachelor's of Science from American Technological University. He started working at Texas Power and Light and then worked at Brazos Electric Power Cooperative until his retirement.
Bob met his wonderful wife, Lynda (Crook) Pecskovszky in August 1968 and married in March 1974.
Bob volunteered with the Knights of Columbus for many years and served as the Financial Secretary. Bob always enjoyed a good deal and you could find him at Central Fright Lines on every other Tuesday. He was a soft spoken and gentle man, always enjoying time with his grandchildren. Bob always had a joke, although, most of the time they probably weren't appropriate.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Lynda; his son, Robert Jr. and wife, Penny, of Keller, TX, and their children, Athena and Niko; his daughter, Rebecca and husband, David Hildebrand, of Jenks, OK, their children, Jacob and Genevieve; and Lynda's Aunt Betty Crook. He is also survived by his brothers, Rudy and Charline Van Oorschot of Washago, Ontario, Piet and Renee Pecskovszky of Burtts Corner, New Brunswick, Andy and Sissy Pecskovszky of Crawford, TX, Chris Pecskovszky of Belton, TX, and Richard Pecskovszky of Katy, TX, and all of their children and their children's children.
Since Bob was associated with so many different medical research organizations, please make donations to an organization of your choice in lieu of flowers.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.