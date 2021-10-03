I knew Bobby when we were kids. I live out of state and just stumbled on to his obituary. I am so sorry for your loss. Bobby and I attended the same church (Highland Baptist), and were in Scouts together. His dad was our Scoutmaster. I cannot tell you how many camp outs we went on together; how many football games we ushered; or how many church trips we took together. I remember Bobby as an interesting, happy guy, who was kind and hard working. My memory is that we both achieved Star Scout on the same evening. His dad was a good man who was generous with his time. I also knew Tommy. Please give him my sincere condolences. I know he feels this loss. My sincere wishes for peace to everyone in the family.

Larry Pierce Friend October 21, 2021