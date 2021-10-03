Robert Eugene Plemons
April 30, 1948 - Sept. 29, 2021
Robert Eugene Plemons, 73, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 4, at Parkview Baptist Church in Waco with Pastor Joey Crenshaw officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 3, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.
Robert, known to all as Bob, was born to Vernon Eugene and Betty Jo Cole Plemons on April 30, 1948, in Waco. He is the oldest with two sisters, Karen and Jan and a brother, Tom. Bob spent most of his childhood on the baseball field, eventually sharing his love of the sport with his boys and his grandsons. He attended Sam Houston State and Hill Junior College. After college, Bob joined the National Guard, serving as a Paratrooper. While attending Hill Junior College, Bob met the love of his life, Jo Evelyn Lee. The two married in June of 1969, celebrating 52 years of marriage this year, building a legacy of unconditional love and commitment.
Bob and Jo settled in Abilene for 41 years, raising two boys, Steve and Mike. Bob worked at Lydick-Hooks for 30 of those years, retiring in 2014. After retiring, Bob and Jo moved back to their childhood roots, finding home at the family ranch in Hubbard Texas. During the last 21 years, Bob's focus and energy was spent on the grandsons. His world revolved around those boys and those boys loved their Granddaddy.
Everyone loved Bob Plemons. Everywhere he went, worked, served, or simply visited, people were drawn to him. His kindness, patience (unless on the golf course), selflessness, and servant heart were the traits that set him apart from all others. Bob always put others before himself without any complaint or second thought. He was one of a kind and his absence will leave avoid for all who knew him and loved him.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Betty Plemons of Clifton; and mother-in-law, Mildred Brustrom and husband, Bobbie of Hubbard.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Evelyn Lee Plemons of Hubbard; son, Steve Plemons and wife, Angie, and their sons, Mack and Ben Plemons of Midland; son, Mike Plemons and wife, Sarah, and their sons, Will and Nathan Plemons of Tyler, Texas; sister, Jan Woosley and her husband, Jeff, of Clifton Texas; sister, Karen Campbell of Clifton; brother, Tommy Plemons and his wife, Kim, of Houston; sister-in-law, Joyce Taylor and her husband, Kenneth, of Hubbard and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Will Plemons, Nathan Plemons, Ben Plemons, Mack Plemons, Jeff Woosley, Mark Fenter and Tom Plemons.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.