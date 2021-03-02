Robert (Robbie) Roberson
Sept. 5, 1937 - Feb. 27, 2021
On February 27, 2021, Robert (Robbie) Joe Roberson, 83, of Waco, left his Earthly body for his Heavenly reward. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Brother Roy Marshall officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered. Interment will follow at Bible Hill Cemetery in Crawford. A visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral will be livestreamed on Grace Gardens facebook page.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.