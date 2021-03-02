Menu
Robert Roberson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Robert (Robbie) Roberson

Sept. 5, 1937 - Feb. 27, 2021

On February 27, 2021, Robert (Robbie) Joe Roberson, 83, of Waco, left his Earthly body for his Heavenly reward. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Brother Roy Marshall officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered. Interment will follow at Bible Hill Cemetery in Crawford. A visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral will be livestreamed on Grace Gardens facebook page.

You may leave condolences and sign the register at gracegardensfh.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
8220 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX
Mar
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
8220 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patsy, want you to know you are in our prayers. Sending you a hug and live as you still grieve for Robbie. He was such a special Godly man. I know he is missed but know that he is celebrating with Jesus. Take care of yourself.
Kay Robertson
Friend
February 22, 2022
Patsy, my condolences to you on your loss of your devoted and kind husband. May you be Blessed.
Peggy Porter
March 5, 2021
Patsy, you are in our prayers. Robbie was such a quiet gentle spirit. His love for the Lord was evident to all. He will be so deeply missed. Love and prayers
Wayne & Linda Cotton
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you
Eddie and Kay Robertson
March 2, 2021
