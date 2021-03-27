Robert UngerMay 4, 1934 - March 24, 2021Robert E. (Bob) Unger passed away on the 24th day of March. Bob was a retiree from Reliable Life Insurance Company and a longtime member of Grace Temple Baptist Church where he was very active as long as his health permitted.Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at Connally/ Compton Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenbriar Cemetery near Gatesville, Texas.Memorials may be made to Greenbriar Cemetery Association, c/o Mrs. S. Barton 520 CR 274 Gatesville, Texas 76528, or to Grace Temple Baptist Church, 3825 Bosque, Waco.The family would like to Thank Community Hospice with Providence for the care and support given to Mr. Unger.