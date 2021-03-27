Menu
Robert Unger
1934 - 2021
Robert Unger

May 4, 1934 - March 24, 2021

Robert E. (Bob) Unger passed away on the 24th day of March. Bob was a retiree from Reliable Life Insurance Company and a longtime member of Grace Temple Baptist Church where he was very active as long as his health permitted.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at Connally/ Compton Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenbriar Cemetery near Gatesville, Texas.

Memorials may be made to Greenbriar Cemetery Association, c/o Mrs. S. Barton 520 CR 274 Gatesville, Texas 76528, or to Grace Temple Baptist Church, 3825 Bosque, Waco.

The family would like to Thank Community Hospice with Providence for the care and support given to Mr. Unger.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I know Bob is in a better place.
Jim Chisholm
March 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Bob and Lu lived across the street from us while I was growing up. They were great neighbors and looked out for our parents are they grew older. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jay Teakell
March 28, 2021
Sweet Lou, our hearts break for you and all the family in the passing of Bob. May knowing Bob is with his Savior bring you Peace. God hold you near His tender heart as we all pray for comfort for you.
Dorothy & William ( Pepsi ) Cook
March 27, 2021
I cannot even begin to find the words to express my deepest sympathies for such a sweet, dear man whom I thought of as a second father. You are always in my thoughts and prayers Lou Ann (Mama Lou). I will always love you and will be here for you-whatever you need. Love always, Missy (aka Chubby).
Kerri (Missy Bullard) Jolliff
March 27, 2021
