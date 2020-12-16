Robert L. Whatley
May 24, 1951 - Dec. 9, 2020
Bob Whatley, 69, of Woodway, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Waco Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Thursday, December 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Bob was born in Ft. Hood, Texas, on May 24, 1951, the son of Boyd and Ruth Whatley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Donna Whatley; daughter, Kim Whatley; sister, Roz Steele; brother, Don Whatley and wife, Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, act.alz.org/donate
and/or Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1197 Old Lorena Rd., Lorena, Texas 76655.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Hutyra, Curtis Pogue, Ron Byrd, Jaylen Laster, Ray Parsons, James Loudermilk, Bruce Ford, and Rick Fisk.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.