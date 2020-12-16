Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert L. Whatley
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Robert L. Whatley

May 24, 1951 - Dec. 9, 2020

Bob Whatley, 69, of Woodway, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Waco Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Thursday, December 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Bob was born in Ft. Hood, Texas, on May 24, 1951, the son of Boyd and Ruth Whatley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Donna Whatley; daughter, Kim Whatley; sister, Roz Steele; brother, Don Whatley and wife, Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org/donate and/or Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1197 Old Lorena Rd., Lorena, Texas 76655.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Hutyra, Curtis Pogue, Ron Byrd, Jaylen Laster, Ray Parsons, James Loudermilk, Bruce Ford, and Rick Fisk.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Donna I'm so so sad for you and your family. I did not hear about Bob's death until today. I know there is nothing I can say at this moment to give you much comfort. Bob was one of the best men I ever knew. You two together were magic. I loved the time we all together. Please call me my number has not changed. I love you my sweet friend.
Debbie Kennon
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences!! Your in my prayers!!!! RIP KIND SIR!!!!!!
Colleen Muras
December 16, 2020
Known Bob almost 40 years. Condolences to the family.
Mike Harder
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results