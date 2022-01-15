Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Bob" Young
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
Robert "Bob" Young

Aug. 26, 1943 - Jan. 8, 2022

Robert "Bob" Young was a father, son, friend, a man of faith, and an avid woodworker. Bob spent time working in supermarkets while attending high school and college. He graduated from San Diego State University with a business degree.

After a long battle with cancer, Bob passed away on January 8, 2022. He is preceded by his parents, Harold and Phylis Young.

Bob is survived by his wife, of fifty-three years, Sue Young; daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Jon King. As well as sisters, Sarilee and Julie, their spouses, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Thank you to Texas Home Health and Baylor Scott Cancer Center for the support and care during this time.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m., January 25, at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Austin Ave) of Waco, Rev. Leslie King will preside over the service.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
1100 Austin Ave, Waco, TX
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear the passing of Bob. It seems like it was only yesterday that I had the pleasure of working for Bob at HEB at Southgate. Sending prayers to the family.
Frank Kuzniarek
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results