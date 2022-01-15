Robert "Bob" Young



Aug. 26, 1943 - Jan. 8, 2022



Robert "Bob" Young was a father, son, friend, a man of faith, and an avid woodworker. Bob spent time working in supermarkets while attending high school and college. He graduated from San Diego State University with a business degree.



After a long battle with cancer, Bob passed away on January 8, 2022. He is preceded by his parents, Harold and Phylis Young.



Bob is survived by his wife, of fifty-three years, Sue Young; daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Jon King. As well as sisters, Sarilee and Julie, their spouses, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Thank you to Texas Home Health and Baylor Scott Cancer Center for the support and care during this time.



The funeral service will be 2 p.m., January 25, at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Austin Ave) of Waco, Rev. Leslie King will preside over the service.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.