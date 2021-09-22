Roberta BennettApril 14, 1947 - Sept. 15, 2021Known to us as Mom or Nana, the rest of the world knew her as Roberta "Penni" Carrol Bennett. Born to William and Bess (Rice) Herron on April 14, 1947, in Waco, TX, and was ushered to her loved ones on September 15, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She graduated from Sandia High School in 1965 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and quickly found her love for serving others by working as a candy striper. Penni moved back to Waco and pioneered what is now known as Case Management and Utilization Review at Providence Hospital. She retired from Providence after 21 years but was not ready to stop being active. She then went to work as an Ophthalmologists Assistant serving her patients and community with her smile and charisma and finally retired for good after another 19 years of faithful service. Penni married her lifelong traveling partner John Bennett in 1967. They liked to travel and take their fur babies to new places but more importantly travel to see their grandkids.Penni was greeted in paradise by her parents, and husband of 50 years.She is survived by three children, daughter Jheri and husband, James Sell, of Sealy, daughter Tamie and husband, Craig Beckner, of Moody, son John "Trey" Bennett and girlfriend, Ellen, of Amarillo. Six grandchildren, Kyle Castic of Amarillo, Nicole and husband, Dillion Yanulis, of Tulsa, OK, Kaylynn Beckner of Moody, and Paris, Rylaee, and John "TJ" Bennett of Amarillo. Two great-grandsons, Eli and Caleb Yanulis. One sister, Lynn and husband, Don Hardin, of Lewisville. Along with several nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 24, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A memorial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 25, at First Methodist of Waco on Cobbs Dr.In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Fuzzy Friends of Waco or First Methodist of Waco.