Roberto G. Marquez
July 5, 1956 - Oct. 22, 2020
Roberto G. Marquez, 64, of Waco, passed away to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 31, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, limited seating will be available. The service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 30, at the Funeral Home.
Roberto was born July 5, 1956, to Bacillio and Lola Marquez. He had lots of family and friends and they meant a lot to him as he did to them. He was a good man, husband, father, grandfather and brother, and he will truly be missed by us all. He was a very loving person with a big heart, an amazing smile, and a great laugh with a lot of good and funny stories. People would call him for prayer because he was a very strong believer in our LORD JESUS CHRIST. He would pray for everyone, family and friends. He also had a lot of words of encouragement and wisdom. He also loved his sports, especially his Dallas Cowboys and his Texas Rangers. He will forever be in our hearts and remembered as a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He would always love calling his family members and telling them he wanted some fried chicken just to pick on them.
Roberto G. Marquez was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bacilio and Lola Marquez; and his brothers, Fidencio, Conception, Bacilio Jr, and Raul.
Roberto G. Marquez is survived by his wife, Martha Marquez; children, Roberto and his wife, Tacillia Marquez, and Jeremiah and his wife, Pamela Marquez; his grandchildren, Edward, Alexis, Robert "lil Tito", Marie, Jasmine Isabel, lil Jeremiah, and Mariah; his brothers and sisters, Samuel and Debbie, Humberto, Daniel, Julian, Faye, and Julia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
I, Roberto Bacillio, would like to give a very special shout out to all the family and friends for all their hard work and support and to all who donated to make this all happen. I know my dad, Roberto G. is looking down on us and is very happy. Thank you and God bless.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.