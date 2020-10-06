Rocky Moore



July 8, 1943 - October, 4, 2020



Rocky Mitchell Moore, age 77, passed peacefully at his home in Woodway, TX on October 4, 2020. Rocky is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Janie Jackson. He is also survived by his daughters, Rhone McCall of Austin, Traci Moore of Waco, Bree Moore of Dallas; his stepson, Josh Huff of Waco; his grandchildren, Carlie McCall, Cade McCall and Jake Thieben; his brother, Mike Moore of Las Vegas; and his best friend, Phil Steinhoff of Springtown. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, RL and Nancy Sue Moore.



A celebration of Rocky's life will take place at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, TX on October 17 at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Compassus of Waco.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.